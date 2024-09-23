The Puddingstone Music Series Welcomes Sheffield Chamber Players to Newport’s Provence sur Mer

As the crisp autumn air settles over Newport, music lovers are in for a treat. On Sunday, October 20, the acclaimed Sheffield Chamber Players will take the stage at Provence sur Mer (39 Touro Street, Newport) for an afternoon concert titled “Schubertiade,” part of the continuing Puddingstone Music Series. Doors open at 3:00 p.m., with a program that promises to stir both heart and mind.

The performance, dedicated to the works of Franz Schubert, is set to showcase the Austrian composer’s masterful String Quintet in C major, a piece written in the final weeks of his life. Widely considered one of Schubert’s most profound compositions, this quintet—featuring two cellos—captures both the melancholy and beauty of life, and has remained an essential work in the classical repertoire since its debut. For the Sheffield Chamber Players, known for their intimate and emotionally charged performances, this piece is an apt choice for the venue’s setting.

Adding a contemporary touch to the program is “Middleground,” composed by the genre-defying Shelley Washington, a New York-based talent whose music has been performed by the Kansas City Symphony and the Boston Lyric Opera, among others. Washington’s work, which melds the traditional with the avant-garde, will contrast beautifully with Schubert’s Romantic compositions, offering audiences a taste of classical music’s continued evolution.

Founded in 2014, the Sheffield Chamber Players have carved out a niche in the chamber music world by performing in intimate, unconventional spaces—transforming the very nature of the listening experience. As The Boston Globe aptly described them, they bring “19th-century music salon, minus the aristocratic atmosphere.” Their aim is to foster deep connection through music, and this ethos has won them accolades, including the prestigious 2023 George Henschel Community Award from the Harvard Musical Association.

Performing this carefully curated program will be the ensemble’s top-tier musicians: Sasha Callahan (violin), Megumi Stohs Lewis (violin), Alexander Vavilov (viola), Leo Eguchi (cello), and Eugene Kim (cello). Each is a renowned artist in their own right, but together, they bring an almost telepathic cohesion to their performances, making each concert feel like an immersive experience.

Adding another layer of artistry to the afternoon, acclaimed painter Oana Lauric will be exhibiting new works, offering a visual accompaniment to the concert’s sonic landscapes. Lauric’s bold, evocative paintings will no doubt complement Provence sur Mer’s already inspiring ambiance, providing attendees with a feast for both the ears and eyes.

As with all Puddingstone Music Series events, the performance will be accompanied by complimentary tea, coffee, and pastries—a nod to the leisurely European tradition of enjoying art in all its forms. Advance tickets can be purchased at PuddingstoneFestival.com, and with the series’ growing popularity, early booking is highly recommended.

For music lovers, this is more than just a concert—it’s an afternoon where time slows, senses awaken, and the universal language of music speaks volumes. Don’t miss what promises to be an unforgettable fusion of sound, sight, and soul.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

