Providence Cop Busted for Allegedly Helping Gang-Tied Pal Dodge Justice

Providence Police Officer Alexander Caraballo has been hit with multiple charges of obstruction of justice, all tied to an alleged scheme to help a buddy with gang ties skirt the law. Caraballo, 30, was arraigned on September 19, 2024, in Providence County Superior Court, facing a litany of charges that could shake up the department.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Providence Police Colonel Oscar L. Perez, Jr. made the stunning announcement, revealing that Caraballo is accused of using his badge to interfere with a fellow officer’s attempt to arrest his friend. The cop allegedly threw roadblocks obstructing both police and legal proceedings in the Sixth Division District Court and Providence County Superior Court.

Caraballo, standing before Superior Court Magistrate Gina Lopes, pled not guilty to all charges, which include two counts of obstruction of fellow officers, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count involving the Superior Court. According to court documents, the disgraced officer allegedly tried to keep his pal — who has known gang affiliations — out of the crosshairs of the law.

“When someone commits a crime, whether they’re a citizen or a cop, they must be held accountable,” said Neronha. “I want to thank the Providence Police’s Internal Affairs Division for their diligent work in this case.”

The officer’s legal woes began when a Statewide Grand Jury returned a secret indictment on September 18, with Caraballo voluntarily surrendering to authorities the next day. The court wasted no time unsealing the indictment and hitting the officer with the serious charges.

Caraballo was released on a $20,000 surety bail and is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on September 28.

