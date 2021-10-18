Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts reach 7-year high

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up nine cents from last week ($3.17), averaging $3.26 per gallon. Today’s price is 18 cents higher than a month ago ($3.08), and $1.14 higher than October 18, 2020 ($2.12). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 6 cents lower than the national average.

Massachusetts’s average gas price is up nine cents from last week ($3.18), averaging $3.27 per gallon. Today’s price is 17 cents higher than a month ago ($3.10), and $1.17 higher than October 18, 2020 ($2.10). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average.

“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.” Increasing crude oil prices are the primary factor in the higher prices at the pump.

The last time prices in Rhode Island were this high was in October of 2014 at $3.28 per gallon and the last time prices in Massachusetts were this high was October of 2014 at $3.32 per gallon

AAA Northeast’s October 18 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents higher than last week ($3.27), averaging $3.32 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 13 cents higher than a month ago ($3.19), and $1.16 higher than this day last year ($2.16).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.26 $3.17 $3.08 $2.12 Massachusetts $3.27 $3.18 $3.10 $2.10 Connecticut $3.41 $3.30 $3.20 $2.17

*Prices as of October 18, 2021

