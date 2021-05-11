Gleeson’s Wine & Spirits is on the market for $1.2 million

Gleeson’s Wine & Spirits in Little Compton is for sale along with the real estate for $1.2 million.
This profitable business has ~2000 square feet of retail space with a very nice selection of fine wines and liquor, all located in charming Little Compton.
Entrepreneurs pay attention to this great opportunity! No other liquor store in the area within 5 miles. C
all for details.
Many upgrades, plenty of parking! Take advantage today and cash in on the summer season – buy now!
Property Details
Unit Descriptions:Refrigeration replaced all parts 11/2017
% of Sales:
Wine 40
Beer 24
Spirits 23
Cigaretts 5.8
Hard Seltzers 2.3
