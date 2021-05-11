Gleeson’s Wine & Spirits is on the market for $1.2 million

Gleeson’s Wine & Spirits in Little Compton is for sale along with the real estate for $1.2 million.

This profitable business has ~2000 square feet of retail space with a very nice selection of fine wines and liquor, all located in charming Little Compton.

Entrepreneurs pay attention to this great opportunity! No other liquor store in the area within 5 miles. C

all for details.

Many upgrades, plenty of parking! Take advantage today and cash in on the summer season – buy now!

Property Details

Address: 39 Meeting House Lane, Little Compton, RI

Buillding Size: 1959 sf

Lot Size: 2.6 ac 113,256 sf

Sale Price: $1,200,000

Bathrooms: 1

Sewer: Septic

Water: Town

Taxes: $2,065 2021 Plus LCAT (Paid by buyer at closing – tbd)

Plat: 20

Lot: 15

Year Built: 1945

Unit Descriptions:Refrigeration replaced all parts 11/2017 % of Sales:

Wine 40

Beer 24

Spirits 23

Cigaretts 5.8

Hard Seltzers 2.3

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!