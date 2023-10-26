Governor McKee Directs U.S. and Rhode Island Flags Lowered in Memory of Victims of Horrific Mass Shooting in Lewiston, Maine

In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on October 30, 2023 in memory of the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Governor McKee has directly reached out to Maine Governor Janet Mills to offer Rhode Island’s assistance.

“We are sickened and heartbroken for the victims of yesterday’s horrific mass shooting in Maine,” said Governor Dan McKee. “These lives were senselessly taken. Susan and I are praying for the safety of everyone in Lewiston and thinking of the families who will be forever changed by this senseless act of gun violence. Our nation must come together and do everything we can to end these horrific acts of violence in our communities. Enough is enough.”

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

