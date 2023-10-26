Newport Police Seek Suspect in Multiple Car Break-Ins

Over the last few weeks the City of Newport has been inundated with vehicle break-ins.

These photos and videos are of the suspect and the moped they are using to get around town.

If you recognize this person or have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Jared Johansen at (401) 845-5756 or Jjohansen@cityofnewport.com.

Thank you!





