Governor McKee to Ukrainian Refugees: You Are Welcome Here

Governor Dan McKee today sent a letter to President Biden expressing that the state is prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees who have been forced from their homes in recent days by Russian aggression.

In addition, Governor McKee has requested that the State House continue to be lit in blue and yellow for the rest of the week in a show of support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

