Rhode Island Gas Prices Up Five Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 5 cents from last week ($3.54), averaging $3.59 per gallon. Today’s price is 23 cents higher than a month ago ($3.36), and 96 cents higher than February 28, 2021 ($2.63). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average.

Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s. The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

AAA Northeast’s February 28 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week ($3.53), averaging $3.61 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 26 cents higher a month ago ($3.35), and 90 cents higher than this day last year ($2.71).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.59 $3.54 $3.36 $2.63 Massachusetts $3.62 $3.54 $3.38 $2.64 Connecticut $3.72 $3.66 $3.50 $2.74

*Prices as of February 28, 2022

