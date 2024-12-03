Massachusetts and Rhode Island Drivers Ranked Worst in the Nation—Surprised?

In news that’s unlikely to shock anyone who’s ever spent any time in New England, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have claimed the top spots for America’s worst drivers, according to a LendingTree study. It seems Boston’s reputation for creative driving maneuvers and Rhode Island’s chaotic commutes are well-earned.

Massachusetts: Leading the League of Bad Drivers

Massachusetts drivers have done it again, racking up an impressive 61.1 incidents per 1,000 drivers between November 2023 and November 2024—the highest in the country.

Where do they excel? Crashes. With 44.4 accidents per 1,000 drivers, Massachusetts is in a league of its own. No other state even breaks the 40.0 mark.

But that’s not all. The Bay State also ranks 11th for DUI rates, tied with Tennessee at 2.0 per 1,000 drivers. However, speeding isn’t as much of an issue—Massachusetts ties with New Jersey for the fifth-lowest rate of speeding-related incidents, at just 1.3 per 1,000 drivers. Maybe they’re too busy dealing with gridlock to hit the gas.

Rhode Island: Massachusetts’ Rowdy Little Sibling

Rhode Island drivers aren’t far behind, with an overall incident rate of 60.6 per 1,000 drivers. The Ocean State ties with California for the second-highest accident rate, at 39.7.

DUI rates in Rhode Island are slightly better—or less bad—than in Massachusetts, coming in at 1.9 per 1,000 drivers, a tie with Wisconsin for 13th place. When it comes to speeding, Rhode Island lands in the middle of the pack, tying with Hawaii at 2.4 per 1,000 drivers.

Meanwhile, in Arkansas…

While Massachusetts and Rhode Island are duking it out for the title of worst drivers, Arkansas is sitting pretty with the nation’s safest roads. The Natural State reports just 14.7 incidents per 1,000 drivers. Michigan and Vermont follow with rates of 15.3 and 15.5, respectively.

