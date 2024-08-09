High Stakes on the High Seas: Ida Lewis Distance Race Prepares for 49-Boat Fleet

Newport is about to witness a nautical showdown as 49 teams gear up for the 2024 Ida Lewis Distance Race. The fleet will hit the waters south of Pell Bridge in Narragansett Bay’s East Passage at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, kicking off the revered 24-hour race. Spectators from Jamestown, Newport’s shorelines, Fort Adams, and Castle Hill will have front-row seats as these sailors embark on a course that takes them through some of the Northeast’s most legendary cruising grounds, from Rhode Island Sound to the waters south of Long Island, before returning to the finish line at the Ida Lewis Yacht Club in Newport.

“This race has been a hit with both veterans and rookies for 18 years,” said Event Chair Anselm Richards. “We’ve fine-tuned the course over the years, so now every boat finishes in about 24 hours—just the right amount of time on the water.” Richards also revealed that the Race Course Development Team has mapped out several routes ranging from 100 to 235 nautical miles. The specific course for each class will be decided right before the start, based on weather and handicaps.

The competition is fierce across multiple classes, with teams vying for top-three finishes and overall trophies in ORC and PHRF divisions. Special trophies are also up for grabs in the Collegiate and Youth Challenges. This race serves as a qualifier for the Northern Ocean Racing Trophy and the Double-Handed Ocean Racing Trophy.

Returning crowd-favorite Spirit, a J/92 helmed by Newport’s EC Helme, is back to claim glory. “Last year was a test of endurance for us,” said Helme, who finished second in the Bagheera class. “But that’s why we keep coming back—the challenge pushes us both physically and mentally. The Ida Lewis Distance Race offers just the right level of difficulty for a 30-foot boat like ours.”

Chris Krayer from Seymour, Connecticut, is another seasoned sailor eager to hit the water in his C&C 21, Salsa. “Newport is my favorite town, and Ida Lewis Yacht Club always makes us feel welcome,” Krayer said. He’ll be facing stiff competition in the Coronet class from boats like Vento Solare, a J/109 skippered by Newport’s Bill Kneller, and Digger, a J/44 skippered by Cranston’s James Phyfe. Digger will also be competing in the Youth Challenge, a division Phyfe’s team dominated last year.

“The Ida Lewis Distance Race is a fantastic opportunity to introduce young, enthusiastic sailors to offshore racing,” said Phyfe. “It’s a race that tests you in all sorts of weather conditions, and keeping the boat moving is key to success.”

Defending Aloha class champion, Boudicca, an R/P 66 helmed by Jamestown’s Richard Moody, will be back to defend its title. Meanwhile, Rumble, a JPK 10.30 skippered by Providence’s Brad Gibbs, qualifies for the Collegiate Challenge and will be sailing with many members of the Brown Sailing Team. Gibbs sees the race as a learning opportunity ahead of the ORC Worlds in Newport this September.

Others to watch include James Coffman and Laura Hess of Westport, Connecticut, on their Swan 45 Gemini II, who are using the race as a key tune-up for their ORC Worlds debut. In the ORC 1 division, all eyes will be on Rikki, helmed by Boston’s Bruce Chafee. “We’ll be up against some big, fast boats,” Chafee admitted. “But it’s great to have a race like this in our own backyard.”

With the clock ticking down to the start, the anticipation is building for what promises to be another thrilling edition of the Ida Lewis Distance Race.

