New Leadership at U.S. Naval War College: Rear Admiral Walker Takes Command

In a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Newport on August 9, Rear Admiral Darryl L. Walker officially assumed command as the new president of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), succeeding Rear Admiral Peter A. Garvin.

The ceremony was presided over by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, himself an alumnus of the NWC and recipient of the college’s Distinguished Graduate Leadership Award. Del Toro praised Garvin’s tenure, highlighting his dedication to fostering a robust academic environment that supports both the fleet and the nation’s strategic needs.

“Rear Adm. Garvin, as the 58th President of the Naval War College, has empowered students, faculty, and staff to pursue their research passions and engage with the global maritime community,” said Del Toro. “The Naval War College is vital to ensuring our Admirals and Generals are not only skilled warfighters but also strategic thinkers.”

Rear Admiral Garvin, reflecting on his time as president, emphasized the importance of continuing the vision of the college’s founder, Rear Admiral Stephen B. Luce, in developing leaders capable of facing modern and future challenges.

“For 140 years, we have taught the enduring principles of war and strategy,” Garvin stated. “Today’s environment is more volatile and complex, requiring leaders who are agile across all domains, from seabed to space.”

Garvin also highlighted the college’s adaptive curriculum, particularly the new Perspectives on Modern War course, designed to help students connect academic and operational experiences with emerging security issues. Under Garvin’s leadership, the college executed key research and analysis efforts, including wargames and strategic planning that directly informed U.S. Naval operations.

One of the notable achievements of Garvin’s tenure was the 2023 International Seapower Symposium, which gathered 174 delegates from 91 countries, including 75 international naval leaders, to discuss global maritime challenges.

As he handed over command, Garvin acknowledged the significance of the NWC’s role in maintaining strong relationships with global partners, a sentiment echoed by his successor, Rear Admiral Walker.

“I am honored to return to this great institution, this time as its 59th president,” Walker said. “I will focus on educating the next generation of strategic thinkers, conducting relevant research, and strengthening relationships with our nation’s partners and Allies.”

Walker, a 2002 graduate of NWC, previously served as Deputy Commander of Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Navy), U.S. 10th Fleet. Rear Admiral Garvin has been nominated for promotion to vice admiral and will assume the role of president at the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

