Obituary: Kenneth Catterall (1962-2025)

It is with a heavy heart but a celebration of life that we announce the passing of Kenneth Bryan Catterall, who departed from this world on April 9, 2025. Born on July 16, 1962, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Ken embodied a spirit of adventure and camaraderie that touched everyone he encountered.

After earning his Bachelor’s degree in engineering from Southeastern Massachusetts University (currently UMass), Ken dedicated nearly 42 years of his life to the US Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), where he was known not just for his work ethic but also for his fun and approachable personality.

Ken was extremely appreciative of life’s simple pleasures. He cherished moments spent with his family, traveling, hiking, relaxing at the beach, riding motorcycles around Ocean Drive and Little Compton with his wife Celeste and brother John, or cruising on electric bikes to enjoy live music at the beach. Ken also enjoyed watching sports especially football. His fun-loving spirit extended to working on cars and attending car and boat shows.

Ken’s family was his greatest joy. He will be deeply missed by his loving spouse, Celeste Catterall; his son, Kristopher Catterall and his wife, Eva; and his brothers, John Catterall and his wife, Marie and Bruce Catterall and his companion, Susan Moncayo and his sister in law, Vanessa Campos. His passion for life was echoed in his love for his grandchildren, Leila, Matilda, Nadia, and his beloved dog, Roxy, who were constant reminders of the happiness found in daily moments.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents John and Matilda Catterall

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 13, 2025 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth. Funeral Services for Ken will immediately follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home.

Ken’s family would like to thank his team of doctors and nursing staff for their care and compassion.