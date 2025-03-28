RI Delegation Introduces Bill to Secure Fair Representation on Catch Quota Decisions

Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is making a renewed push to give the state’s fishermen a voice in federal fishery management decisions.

Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, have reintroduced the Rhode Island Fishermen’s Fairness Act (S.1152/H.R.2375). The bill would grant Rhode Island voting representation on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC), which oversees regulations for key commercial fish stocks—including squid, one of the Ocean State’s most valuable catches.

Despite leading all Atlantic states in squid landings with more than 30.7 million pounds harvested in 2023, Rhode Island does not currently have a seat on the council. The MAFMC, which sets policies for waters off the Mid-Atlantic coast, consists of 21 voting members from seven states—but Rhode Island isn’t one of them.

“Every decision this council makes affects our fishermen and Rhode Island’s economy,” said Reed, who has championed the issue for nearly two decades. Whitehouse added that climate change is pushing fish northward, increasing the importance of Rhode Island’s role in fisheries management.

The state’s commercial fishing industry plays a vital role in the local economy. In 2023, Rhode Island’s fishing ports brought in nearly $82 million worth of seafood, while the industry supported more than 9,300 jobs and contributed $872 million to the economy in 2022.

The legislation would add two Rhode Island representatives to the MAFMC, increasing its voting members to 23. One seat would be held by the state’s top fishery official, while the other would be appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce based on the governor’s recommendation.

Lawmakers say the change is necessary to ensure Rhode Island’s fishermen have a say in decisions that directly impact their livelihoods.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

