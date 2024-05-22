Historic 1892 Newport Gem Hits the Market for $2,095,000 | Fully Renovated and Turnkey Ready

37 Powel Avenue | Newport, RI | 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 4,265 sq ft | offered by Candace Brooks Sandman & Daniele Montefusco of Lila Delman Compass for $2,095,000.

Step into a piece of history with this stunning home originally built in 1892 as a guest house for the Naval War College. Recently, in 2022, this historic gem underwent an extensive renovation, meticulously crafted from top to bottom with the finest materials and thoughtful design. This home is not just a residence but a versatile sanctuary, uniquely equipped to accommodate a variety of living arrangements. Holding a legal guest-house license and boasting 100% 5-star reviews, it presents an excellent opportunity for rental income. Plus, it can be purchased as a furnished, turnkey property, ready for you to move in or start renting immediately.

The property features six spacious bedrooms and six elegant bathrooms, including a third-floor legal in-law unit that can easily be transformed into a guest suite or office. The owners envisioned this reconstruction as a long-term investment, respecting the home’s original aesthetics while integrating state-of-the-art features. Modern systems include advanced HVAC, new electrical and plumbing systems, Marvin windows, an electric car charger, conduit for future solar installation, and a hotel-grade fire suppression system.

Step inside to discover gourmet kitchens that inspire culinary creativity, bathrooms that exude elegance, and bamboo flooring that adds a touch of eco-friendly sophistication. Custom carpentry and a second-floor laundry room add to the convenience and charm. A standout feature is the fabulous tree house-style sitting room, offering a cozy retreat with a unique flair.

The historical charm of this home radiates through detailed woodwork, antique stained glass windows, a restored pocket door, gas fireplaces, and a wraparound porch complete with a balcony. This home is built for enjoying outdoor living, featuring a fenced backyard with hazelnut trees, two outdoor showers, and a detached 2-car garage with ample space for bikes and surfboards.

Nestled in Newport’s vibrant community, this property offers unparalleled flexibility and potential. It’s within walking distance to dining, shopping, and all the amenities that make for an easy, coastal lifestyle.

