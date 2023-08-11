House of the Week: 18th Century Colonial in Newport’s Point Neighborhood offered for $2,950,000

41 3rd Street – 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms – 2,662 square feet – Offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $2,950,000

Completely renovated in 2022 but showcasing timeless Colonial allure, this 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home in Historic Point is an under 15-minute walk to Bowen’s wharf, fine dining, shopping, & all of Newport’s coastal charm.

Built in 1720, modern enhancements include all new baths and a new kitchen. The fenced yard with a lovely brick patio overlooks the thoughtfully tended gardens, mature plantings, and hydrangeas, while the restored guest cottage awaits your finishing touches. Elegant molding and wide-plank hardwood floors carry you from the main entry into the sun-filled living room with one of 3 converted gas fireplaces. A formal dining room, fireplaced breakfast area, and family room lead to the Miele and Wolf-outfitted cook’s kitchen, offering a paneled refrigerator, double ovens, and stone countertops.

The 2nd-floor, fireplaced primary suite dazzles with its new ensuite bath lending a gorgeous stone vanity, glass-enclosed shower with built-in bench, and best of all a well-appointed dressing room with smart built-ins. An additional bedroom with a new private bath and laundry completes the floor. Finally, the 3rd floor offers a new full bath & 3 more bedrooms to customize to your needs. A new furnace and electrical system make this beautiful, historic home a highly functional, supremely stylish abode.

Visit the cafes and eateries of Broadway, Bellevue Avenue, and Thames Street. You’ll be a 10-minute drive to gorgeous Easton’s Beach and Cliff Walk.

