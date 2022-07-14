House of the Week: Beechbound condo offered for $2,675,000

127 Harrison Avenue, Unit#4, Newport – 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms – 1,854 sq ft – $2,675,000 offered by Lila Delman Compass Real Estate.

NEWPORT WATERFRONT- “Beechbound” -3 bedroom condominium with captivating views of Newport Harbor and Brenton Cove. Experience estate living on 3.97 acres of exceptionally beautiful landscape, including majestic trees, a private beach, a boathouse and a stone pier. One of seven residences in this historic and cherished mansion, this 3 bedroom condominium spans north to south along the west wing, offering illuminated interiors from sunrise to sunset. Graced with 10ft ceilings, the airy and comfortable floor plan features an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with a wood burning fireplace.

The spacious primary bedroom suite offers direct views of Newport Harbor and Pell Bridge- stunning at night!!! The southwest facing 2 bedroom guest suite and den may be closed off for privacy. Views are of the exceptionally beautiful grounds and private inlet to the harbor. Al fresco entertaining is enjoyed from a spectacular stone loggia that runs along the length of the mansion. Designed by the premier architectural firm, Peabody and Stearns in 1900, Beechbound was converted into condominium residences in the late 1970’s. This historic masterpiece is enhanced by its gorgeous grounds designed by Frederic Law Olmsted. Gated compound ensures privacy. Superb property management, low fees, exceptionally large storage area unique to this residence. Excellent investment. Leased through October 1. VIEW MORE PHOTOS AND SET UP A VIEWING

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!