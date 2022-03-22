House of the Week: Block Island Luxury Beach House Listed For $11.8 Million

1776 Corn Neck Road, Block Island – 7 bedrooms – 5.4 bathrooms – 6,503 sq ft

An icon of design, quality, & structure. A Block Island property that defines and creates a whole new understanding of a luxury beach house. Set back off Corn Neck Road this spectacular home occupies 7833 square feet of sleek space inclusive of a main house, barn, a two-bedroom guest cottage and pool house. This is the Block Island you did not know existed.

Architecturally designed with chic perfection the main house & barn are Hemlock post and beam, built with clean lines, luxurious intricacies, highlighting open floor plans that create indoor-outdoor living and capture the very distinctive views of the Island.

The Guest Cottage, exquisitely traditional, is sited effortlessly among the manicured property featuring a brick patio, two guest suites, a relaxed living area and balcony, all with views. Entertaining ends at the pool area.

The pool house and saltwater pool is the place to start and end your day. Comprised of a kitchen area, built-in grill station, the Brick Room, a full bath, and outdoor cedar shower.

The Brick Room showcases a gas fireplace and is an intimate year-round place to unwind. Inclusive to this property situated just beyond the pool’s stone wall is an open space conserved lot that leads you to the East Side beaches through Clay Head Trail.

Live here with just about everything you need, in complete tailored simple style. Exist here, make this your Block Island home.

