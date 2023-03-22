URI Named #3 Most Beautiful Coastal College Campus In U.S.

Best Value Schools just compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful coastal college campuses in the United States and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI came in at #3.

The beach colleges were chosen and ranked based on the following criteria:

Location: Each campus on this list is located on the coast and within easy access to beaches.

Awards & Recognition: (2 points for an international accolade; 1 point for an American accolade; 1 point for appearing on the National Register of Historic Places): Whether a national award or an honor bestowed by a group or organization, any recognition a campus has received played a large part in its placement on this list. Generally speaking, the larger and more recent the honor, the higher the college was placed.

Student Enjoyment (1 point per notable feature): While most of the on-campus features described in this article can be appreciated visually by both students and visitors, those campuses with features that can be physically enjoyed by the school’s student body (such as botanical gardens) were given higher priority.

Number of Notable Features (1 point per feature): Campuses with more than one significant or celebrated building or feature were ranked higher than those with a single notable feature. Local and privately owned beaches were included in this category.

Other (1 point each): Those campuses with other notable characteristics, such as historical significance or environmental friendliness, were also considered.

University of Rhode Island – #3 (25 points)

Located within easy reach of Providence, Newport, Boston, and New York City, University of Rhode Island combines the best of New England tradition and coastal charm. The 1,200-acre campus is dotted with both ivy-covered buildings and contemporary architecture. Best of all, the campus overlooks the West Passage of Narragansett Bay, offering students stellar natural views. Not surprisingly, the university is home to the highly respected Graduate School of Oceanography, which consistently ranks as one of the top five oceanographic institutions in the country. A 2,300-acre second campus is located 30 minutes from Providence, and boasts pristine forests, streams, ponds, and a 75-acre lake. Mostly used as the National Center for Environmental Education, it is also a popular locale for conferences, retreats, school field trips, and camps.

Salve Regina University ranked #7

See who else made the list -> http://www.bestvalueschools.com/30-most-beautiful-coastal-college-campuses/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

