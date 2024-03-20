House of the Week: Contemporary Casual Newport Retreat Hits Market for $1,695,000

77 Eustis Avenue | Newport, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,288 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,695,000.

Elegant but casual, this newly built contemporary home is the Newport beach house that you have been looking for. Located only a short distance to downtown Newport and First Beach and within the Kay/Catherine neighborhood the property emanates style. Step inside to discover meticulous attention to detail, enhanced by lofty ceilings that infuse the home with a sense of airiness. The seamless open floor plan seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces, ideal for hosting gatherings.

The chef’s kitchen, boasting a Verona gas stove and GE Profile appliances, is adorned with a breathtaking quartz waterfall island, seamlessly flowing into the dining area and living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace. Additional first-floor amenities include a convenient powder room, ample closet space, new shutters, shades, and a spacious pantry adjacent to the two-car garage equipped with a hurricane-proof glass door and epoxy floor.

Ascending to the second floor reveals three bedrooms, two full baths, and a laundry room. The primary suite dazzles with a lavish bath boasting marble floors, a double vanity sink, a walk-in closet, and an adjoining flex space suitable for an office, nursery, gym, or art studio. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are generously sized and share a Jack and Jill bathroom with a shower/tub combination.

Outdoors, the expansive yet private backyard and blue stone patio have been meticulously landscaped for both enjoyment and ease of maintenance. With a mere three years under its belt, this impeccably designed home offers a prime opportunity to embrace the quintessential Newport lifestyle.

