Newport Charter Yacht Show To Be Held June 23-26, 2024 at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard

The Newport Charter Yacht Show, held annually in picturesque downtown Newport, R.I., will be held June 23-26, 2024 at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. For charter yachts who plan to spend the summer in New England, the Newport Charter Show is the perfect way to kick-off their season in the northeast. Over 100 charter brokers attend the show, which will feature sailing and motor vessels ranging in size from 50 to 200+ feet. The show is open exclusively to charter yacht brokers, agents, and industry professionals. Registration is now open online: www.newportchartershow.com

“2024 looks to be another exciting and busy season for yachts heading to Newport,” said Michael Millerick, general manager of Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, a premier superyacht marina and shipyard in the northeast. “This summer’s yachting and special event schedule is packed with many great events including the TP52 Super Series regatta; Newport to Bermuda Race; USGA Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club; Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff Mansion; Safe Harbor Race Weekend; and many more high-profile events that are sure to attract yacht owners and charter guests from around the world,” Millerick said.

“We look forward to welcoming back yacht captains, crew members, charter brokers, marine industry vendors and sponsors and we encourage yacht captains and charter brokers to register early for the show to take advantage of the 25% savings on registration and dockage which is in place until February 15, 2024.”

“We are also thrilled to announce that one of Newport’s most popular charity events, the Newport Yacht Rendezvous, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, will be held a day prior to the Newport Charter Show, on Saturday, June 22. More than 350 supporters and donors attend this sold-out event each year to enjoy dinner, dancing, and a cocktail hour ‘yacht hop’ at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard,” Millerick concluded. Yachts who participate in the Newport Yacht Rendezvous receive a complimentary night of dockage and shore power as a thank you for their support of this very worthy cause.

NEWPORT CHARTER YACHT SHOW KEY DETAILS

When: June 23-26, 2024

Where: Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, Newport, RI

Why Attend: Over 100 charter brokers in attendance identifying yachts for their clients; marine industry vendors on display in Charter Show village; ideal setting to show off yacht refit/repair work & new crew additions.

Fun & lively crew competitions for interior & exterior:

Chef’s competition judged by local & celebrity chefs;

Signature cocktail competition for stewards/stewardesses;

Tablescaping contest for stewards/stewardesses;

Captain & deck challenge featuring fender inflating contest, yoga challenge, and deckhand flower arranging.

AYCA Educational Seminar on Wednesday, June 26, 8:30AM – 12:00PM

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE NEWPORT CHARTER YACHT SHOW

Yachts register here: www.newportchartershow.com/yacht-registration

Charter Brokers register here: www.newportchartershow.com/charter-broker-agent-registration

Exhibiting Vendors register here: www.newportchartershow.com/exhibiting-vendor-registration

Non-Exhibiting Vendors register here: www.newportchartershow.com/nonexhibiting-vendor-registration

