House of the Week: Indian Avenue Compound offered for $5,999,500

611 Indian Avenue – $5,999,500 – 6 beds – 7.2 baths – 5,786 square feet

This spectacular waterfront compound provides incredible unobstructed water views that one will cherish. William Burgin designed this home which was completely renovated in 2012. Those renovations include all new systems, wiring, kitchen, baths, siding, and roofing. In addition, smart systems, radiant heat, upgraded Wi-Fi, and surround sound are just a few of the thoughtful upgrades this one of a kind home offers.

Special features include a beautiful chef’s kitchen, an elevator, living room with wet bar, dining room, den, screened porch and two primary bedrooms. Sitting just above the water’s edge, is a serene seaside terrace that features a pool and cabana with its own bedroom, kitchen and bath. Numerous spaces for outdoor entertaining include a beach deck with fire pit, breakfast garden with a Koi pond, a bluestone patio with incredible fieldstone outdoor fireplace and a pool terrace with pizza oven. A private staircase leads to a rocky beach and the two moorings which convey with the property. All of these elements make this compound a perfect waterfront escape.

