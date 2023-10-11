House of the Week: Narragansett Beachfront Sanctuary Lists for $2,995,000

242 Sand Hill Cove Road, Narragansett | 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,284 square feet | listed by Lila Delman Compass for $2,995,000.

Nestled amidst the dunes of Salty Brine Beach behind a gated driveway, this beachfront sanctuary boasts panoramic views of the ocean, Pt. Judith Lighthouse, and Block Island sound.

With a focus on effortless living and a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, this custom-built residence guarantees a lifetime of coastal luxury. A hydraulic elevator, located in the foyer, provides access to all 3 levels.

Ascend to the second level, either by elevator or stairwell, where you’ll discover the well-appointed guest quarters. Designed with your guests’ comfort in mind, featuring a family room, wet bar, full-size fridge, and generously sized bedrooms. Guests can step outside onto the deck, complete with a hot tub spa graciously placed where the sand dune hovers. The private walk-way to the sandy beach sits just beyond the deck.

Journey to the third floor where the primary suite resides. Upon reaching the third floor, you’ll be captivated by floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows that frame the ocean views and lead to a second deck where mesmerizing vistas can be savored.

Inside, hardwood floors line the open floor plan that houses a custom kitchen with imported Jurassic granite, dining area, and family room. Whether you’re cooking, entertaining, or relaxing, this home offers an unparalleled backdrop of the ocean’s beauty for all your activities. Other noteworthy features; central air, hardwired ext. cameras, gas fireplace, outdoor shower, low flood ins., and town water, sewer, and gas.

