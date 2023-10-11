34 year-old Middletown woman killed in electric bike crash with bucket truck

A 34-year-old Middletown woman riding an electric bike was killed Wednesday morning when she was hit by a bucket truck at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue.

Newport Police Officers responded to a call at approximately 7:50am regarding a motor vehicle accident involving injuries at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a Ford F800 bucket truck, driven by James Drape, a 53-year-old resident of South Attleboro, MA, was traveling east on Admiral Kalbfus Road. Upon reaching the intersection with Hillside Avenue, the truck came to a halt, anticipating a left turn. Concurrently, a 34-year-old female from Middletown, Rhode Island, was riding an electric bicycle in the opposite direction on Admiral Kalbfus Road.

As both vehicles reached the intersection, a collision occurred as Mr. Drape initiated his left turn onto Hillside Avenue, tragically resulting in the female cyclist being run over by the truck.

Immediate medical attention was administered by Newport Police Officers upon their arrival at the scene. Despite their valiant efforts, the victim was subsequently transported to Newport Hospital by the Newport Fire Department rescue team, where she was regrettably pronounced deceased.

In order to provide a comprehensive investigation, members of the Portsmouth Police Accident reconstruction team were summoned to collaborate with the Newport Police Department’s traffic and detective units. Furthermore, the Rhode Island State Police Commercial Enforcement unit conducted a commercial inspection of the truck.

Mr. Drape has been cited for Obedience to Devices (Red Light) and Due Care by drivers. The Rhode Island Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

The identity of the deceased female will be disclosed once her next of kin has been duly notified.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

