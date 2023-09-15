House of the Week: Stunning Coastal Tiverton Home set on Tranquil Farmland is Sheer Bliss for $5,995,000

82 Nonquit Lane, Tiverton – 4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 8,000+ sq ft – brought to you by Residential Properties Ltd for $5,995,000.

Own an exclusive piece of coastal RI on three acres boasting western views of Sakonnet River, tranquil farmland, and colorful sunsets. This 4-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath home is replete with high-end finishes and is just moments from beaches and local marinas for a quick sail to Newport.

Thoughtfully designed to maximize the charming views, a custom paver patio, solid teak decks, twin gas fireplaces, and propane feeds for 2 exterior kitchens redefine outdoor living. A terrazzo-floor great room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and Peerless doors opening out to the decks. The chef’s kitchen & butler’s pantry are outfitted with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, plus a quarter sawn teak island. The owner’s suite lends a black granite fireplace with linear Mendota and a custom dressing room. A southwest-facing ensuite bedroom on the top floor allows for sunset views from a private teak deck.

The east wing’s sitting room, 2 bedrooms with private dressing rooms, and 2 spa baths complete the sleeping quarters. Walk to the finished lower-level gym and an entertainment area. A custom mudroom leads to the 4-car garage with 2 electric chargers, a tool room, and showroom-finish epoxy flooring. A teak-and-glass elevator, camera surveillance system, and smart irrigation system allow for full ease and enjoyment of this amazing property.

Tiverton’s Four Corners creates a hub of activity with cafes and art galleries in addition to Little Compton’s sparkling seaside.

Contact Molly Armando for more details.

