Obituary: Frances “FranRae” R. King (1948-2024)

On February 1st, 2024, Frances “FranRae” R. King, of Newport, RI, went home to be with her loving Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, passed peacefully with her adoring family by her side.

Born March 26, 1948, she was the daughter of Theresa M. (Colaluca) Weller and Francis H. Weller of Middletown, RI.

She graduated from Middletown High School in 1966 with dear friends Donna, Barbara, and Joyce, and continued on to Rhode Island College, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. FranRae’s love for God and compassion for others led her to teach in both the public and private sectors for many years, allowing her to have a positive influence on numerous lives.

As a believer in Christ and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, FranRae was called to participate in a wide range of initiatives. She found joy in participating in bible study and sharing the word of the Lord, embodying patience, kindness, and a heart full of love. She will be missed by many, but we find comfort in the promise of Heaven.

FranRae She leaves beloved daughters, Theresa King and Margarita F. Andrade, cherished grandchildren, Jacob and Joe Andrade, Cara (Andrade) Anderson, Kassandra King, and precious great-grandbabies Aurora, Oliver, and Willow Anderson.

The burial will be private.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Ludlow Terrace, Middletown, March 12th at 5:30pm. Immediately following the service, a potluck reception will be held in the church hall, reflecting Frances’ appreciation for all genres of foods and her desire to bring people together, feel free to bring a dish in honor our beloved mother.

Please share your photos of Fran to Alycia.alaan@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

