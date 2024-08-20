Ida Lewis Distance Race: Sailing Legends and Rising Stars Shine in Newport Challenge

The 19th edition of the Ida Lewis Distance Race showcased an impressive fleet of 45 teams, blending world-class competitors with passionate recreational sailors. The event, known for its challenging 24-hour format, saw seven classes set sail from Newport Harbor at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16. By the following day, the fleet returned to the iconic Ida Lewis Yacht Club, where volunteers greeted each team with a congratulatory bottle of prosecco.

Despite the forecast for light winds, the race organizers meticulously planned the courses: a 135-nautical mile route for the ORC classes and a 120-nautical mile course for the PHRF divisions, including Double Handed, ‘Aloha,’ ‘Coronet,’ and ‘Bagheera.’

“Most established distance races follow a set course every year, which can vary greatly in time depending on the conditions,” explained Will Museler, a member of the Race Course Development Team. “But here, we aim for a consistent 24-hour race, and this year we hit the mark.”

The course for the ORC classes took competitors on a demanding loop from Buzzards Bay Tower, west past Block Island to a mark off Montauk, before returning home. Dean Curtis, captain and pit man for Victor Wild’s Botin 52 Fox (San Diego, Calif.), expressed his satisfaction with the race. Fox took first place in ORC 1, crossing the finish line at 6:23 a.m. “We caught some lucky breaks through the light areas and managed to beat the tide change,” Curtis said. “If we had stalled, we would have hit the 24-hour mark for sure.”

David Greenstein’s Mills 68 Space Monkey (Stamford, Conn.) was the first to finish at 4:51 a.m., earning the best elapsed time overall in ORC and securing the Russell L. Hoyt Memorial Trophy. Despite this, Space Monkey placed second on corrected time in ORC 1 behind Fox. Greenstein praised his crew, saying, “It was the best we’ve ever sailed as a team.”

In ORC 2 and ORC 3, Paul Zabetakis’s Swan 42 Impetuous (Jamestown, R.I.) and Edward Kaye’s J/111 Pravda (Marblehead, Mass.) took the top spots, respectively. Zabetakis, participating in his first Ida Lewis Distance Race, lauded the event’s organization, especially the celebratory prosecco at the finish.

The shorter PHRF course sent teams around Block Island, east to Cox Ledge, Buzzards Bay Tower, and back to Newport. Carl L.C. Kah III’s Class 40 Privateer dominated the PHRF Double Handed class, winning the Lois J. Muessel Memorial Trophy for the best elapsed time overall in PHRF.

“We only faced light air at the finish,” said Kah, who shared boat handling and navigation duties with co-skipper Ervin Grove. “On the final stretch to Point Judith, it was fluky, but we managed well.”

Beau Van Metre’s S&S 60 Running Tide (Middleburg, Va.) captured the PHRF Coronet class victory and the Lime Rock Trophy for PHRF Best Corrected Time. Despite challenging light air downwind conditions, Running Tide found its stride when the breeze picked up overnight, propelling them to success.

Jeff Johnstone’s J/99 Agent 99 (Newport, R.I.) made a bold strategic move with a downwind start, launching its spinnaker early and quickly pulling ahead of the fleet. This daring play set the tone for the rest of the race, with Agent 99 securing the win in PHRF Bagheera.

In the Youth Challenge, James Phyfe’s J/44 Digger (Cranston, R.I.) took home the Arent H. Kits van Heyningen Trophy, finishing fourth in Coronet. The team, composed of eight youths and two adults, outperformed three other Youth Challenge entries in this highly competitive category.

The 19th Ida Lewis Distance Race once again proved why it’s a must-attend event for both seasoned sailors and newcomers alike, blending intense competition with a touch of Newport’s signature charm.

