Swim Across America Makes a Splash in the Fight Against Cancer: Celebrates 15th Anniversary in Rhode Island

Swim Across America is gearing up for a milestone event as it marks the 15th anniversary of its Rhode Island Open Water Swim on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The event will take place at Roger Wheeler State Beach, nestled in the scenic and protective waters of Point Judith Harbor of Refuge in Narragansett, Rhode Island. Known as the organization’s largest event nationwide, this year’s swim is set to bring together more than 800 participants and over 36 fundraising teams, half of which hail from New England colleges. The collective goal: to support groundbreaking cancer research at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island (WIH), the local beneficiary.

The event offers four swim options: a one-mile or half-mile course for ages 13 and up, a quarter-mile course for ages 9 to 12, and a new Splash & Dash for swimmers 12 and under. For those unable to hit the water, there’s the opportunity to participate virtually through the SAA My Way program or to contribute as an on-site volunteer. Registration and donation information can be found at swimacrossamerica.org/rhodeisland.

Over the past 15 years, Swim Across America – Rhode Island has raised more than $2.5 million for ovarian and breast cancer research. This funding has been instrumental in helping researchers at WIH’s Program in Women’s Oncology Center for Biomarkers & Emerging Technology discover a crucial biomarker for ovarian cancer. This discovery led to the development of an algorithm that can specifically estimate the risk of ovarian cancer in women with a pelvic mass, a test that is now used globally and is considered a game-changer for early-stage diagnosis.

“Everyone who supports Swim Across America can be proud of the collective impact we’ve had on cancer research and treatment breakthroughs,” said Douglas Sayles, co-director of the Swim Across America – Rhode Island event. “Cancer touches everyone one way or another, but the research we fund and the sense of community we create through our events provide hope that real strides are being made toward new and better treatments. That’s the spirit of Swim Across America … there is hope.”

Swim Across America, a national organization offering open water and pool swims in 24 communities across the country, from Boston to San Francisco, was founded in 1987. Since then, it has raised over $100 million in the fight against cancer. The funds have supported research and clinical trials for FDA-approved immunotherapy medicines like Keytruda, Opdivo, Yervoy, and Tecentriq. Additionally, Swim Across America grants have fueled a groundbreaking clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering, which achieved a 100 percent success rate in treating advanced rectal cancer patients with dostarlimab.

More than 150 Olympians, including Kate Douglass, Michael Phelps, Elizabeth Beisel, and Missy Franklin, have lent their support to Swim Across America, further cementing its role as a beacon of hope in the fight against cancer.

For more information on the Rhode Island event, to register, volunteer, or donate, visit swimacrossamerica.org/rhodeisland.

