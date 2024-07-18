In a Sea of New England Classics, Inked Menus Pop Off

Up until the last 15 years or so, our seafaring city’s culinary profile represented a sort of steadfast but staid New England style. In 2024, Newport still floats on a sea of chowder (find me one that isn’t more aptly described as creamy potato soup, please and thank you), but now you can also get fresh, locally made mozzarella cheese, Italian meats flown in directly from Italy, French pastries and baguettes made by a Parisian- born and trained baker, grass fed steaks sourced from area farms, and meals made by James Beard nominated chefs. But if you’re looking to go a little punk rock, you’ll need to check out Diego’s, Wharf Southern Kitchen, Wharf Fish House, and The Quencher, all part of a feisty family of eclectic and funky restaurants under the Inked Restaurant Group umbrella.

Scott and Adrienne Kirmil are the creative couple at its helm. They launched Diego’s Newport on Bowen’s Wharf in 2009 with a punk soundtrack (Scott was once a drummer for a punk band) and a west coast-style Mexican menu and vibe. A freshly released summer menu here includes items like ceviche and a scallop and watermelon salad as counterpoint to mouthwatering carne asada tacos, pork Pibil burritos, and BBQ chicken chimichangas. There are separate menus dedicated to vegan and gluten free options.

The Kirmils struggled through Diego’s early years but found their footing and eventually expanded to Middletown for a waterfront, second Diego’s, and to Providence for a third (not surprisingly, Scott was also once a realtor in Boston). “Diego’s Middletown has really hit its stride,” said Scott, who points to the water views as a major draw for private events, and to their reputation as incentive for a variety of off-site catering jobs. The spot also draws locals, he added, “who can pop in for a few drinks after the beach without hitting downtown traffic.” Just next door, Kirmil’s sister and a group of partners own and run Reject’s Beer Co.; the two businesses collaborate often. Back on Bowen’s, the Kirmils had also opened their Wharf Southern Kitchen, a joint that offers tater tots four ways, Cajun hush puppies and smoked wings, burgers and southern fried chicken in a fun and stylin’ honkytonk space. You definitely need their warm, homemade bourbon pecan pie with vanilla bean ice cream or their banana pudding. Trust me.

More recently, Inked busted out with Wharf Fish House, complete with Scorpion Bowls and poke. They’re currently putting the finishing touches on an expansive, 3-level, 3- season deck there whose exceptional views of all the action on the wharves and the harbor beyond will be coveted bar and table real estate come late summer. “Our goal is to capture the end of August and be ready to rock for the boat show, the seafood fest and all the great stuff that goes on in the fall,” Kirmil said.

If all that isn’t enough, in April, the dynamic duo who, as of this summer, now employ 200 staff members, opened their sixth restaurant, The Quencher, on Long Wharf, which serves Italian classics and more in a funky, roadside-style room and boasts a breathtaking view over Newport Yacht Club along the harbor front. I’m obsessed with their appetizers, like the Fontina cheese-filled, crispy arancini with smoked tomato sauce, with their house made pasta, and with their second floor, outdoor, water view bar. Kirmil says the crowd has been as expected, the patronage encompassing area locals and hotel guests alike and hospitality employees citywide.

With The Quencher rolling and the Fish House deck nearing completion, the non-stop Kirmils may finally have reached their expansion limit, at least for now. At six restaurants under their belt, “We definitely need a breather after these last two projects. I think we’re going to do a hard recovery, take a break and focus in on each spot, the menus and operations,” he said.

Rebels only need apply.

P.S. A fascinating profile of the dynamic Scott Kirmil and his vastly varied career and back story can be found in a 2023 Northeastern alumni publication. https://news.northeastern.edu/2023/07/12/magazine/diegos-newport-rhode-island-restaurant/

