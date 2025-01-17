Residential Properties Ltd. Marks a Record-Breaking 2024 in Real Estate and Community Impact

Residential Properties Ltd., Rhode Island’s leading real estate company, is proud to celebrate an exceptional year of achievements in 2024 marked by significant growth, innovative initiatives, and commitment to the community it has called home for 43 years.

#1 Rankings

This past year, RPL achieved several sales milestones that underscore its position as a trusted and dynamic force in the real estate market, achieving over $1 billion in sales volume! While maintaining its hallmark personalized service, Residential Properties was ranked #1 by State-Wide MLS in the following categories:

Sold Units in RI MLS (for RI)

Sales Volume in Providence County

Sold Units in Providence County

Sales Volume in Providence

Sold Units in Providence

Sales Volume in East Providence

Sold Units in East Providence

Sales Volume in Bristol County

Sold Units in Bristol County

Sold Units in Barrington

Sales Volume in Warren

Individual Agent – Sales Associate Jim DeRentis

Expansion and growth

Residential Properties expanded its team of talented agents, adding 17 new sales professionals who bring fresh perspectives and expertise. Throughout the company’s nine offices, new colleagues brought smarts, drive, and high-touch service to help clients reach their homeownership goals. Among the real estate experts we proudly welcomed in 2024 were:

Monique Braese, Walt Buteau, Christian Cantaragiu, Lexi Cardoso, Paul Chapman, Angela Christina, Christine Conrad Lane, Maureen Dunn-Packer, Mark Holland, Morgan LaBonte, Sally LaBonte, Kristen Martel, Karen Occhialini, Aida Pena, Kelly Stone-Gardner, and Mark Young II.

Strategy and innovation

RPL’s full-time, in-house marketing team also made bright enhancements, empowering agents and growing the brand. Chief Strategy Officer Brandyn Brunelle led Marketing throughout the year in efforts to both promote corporate culture and secure new partnerships. “By leveraging the latest technology, AI automation, and industry trends blended with high-touch and personalized approaches for RPL agents and clients, we have been able to create a unique experience that differs from the templated approach many national brands take,” Brunelle noted.

As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Residential Properties is part of a network of the world’s market-leading, independent residential brokerages in over 70 countries with 550 firms and 134,000 sales associates globally. At LeadingRE’s annual Conference in Las Vegas, RPL was proudly nominated as one of the network leaders for consumer materials – one of only three brokerages recognized for their marketing initiatives and materials for the year.

With an ongoing commitment to growth in Newport County and its surrounding markets, the year saw RPL’s expansion into another coastal community. Jamestown’s Mansions & Manors®, a leading boutique firm for three decades, joined Residential Properties. Similar to RPL, Gloria Kurz, Mansion & Manors’ Founder & Broker of record, created a female founded and run brokerage, with leadership committed to a level of personalized service that only a local, independent brokerage can provide. Now, as part of the Residential Properties family, Mansions & Manors® will continue to serve its customers backed by the resources, tools, and global reach that RPL provides.

In autumn of 2024, RPL Marketing welcomed a new Social Media Specialist, Alyssa Glantz. Upon completing her degree in Communications from URI in 2011, she put her talents toward promoting her own brand of fitness training. She also founded Ataglantz Media, strategizing and executing content for local businesses. Through strategic communication, Alyssa promotes RPL’s listings via ads and reels, creates custom content and campaigns for agents, and gets the word out about company successes and initiatives.

Always with an eye on evolving, RPL President & CEO Sally Lapides was quick to underscore the efforts of the company’s teams to grow the brand yet retain the independent, local character that made it the leading trusted broker.

“I’m always amazed and proud of our teams, from administrative to leadership, everyone pulls together to help Residential Properties continue to gain ground,” Lapides said. “In 2025, our focus will be to maintain our momentum with growth in markets where we’ve recently opened offices. We are extremely careful, though, to see that our expansion remains in sync with the values which have been at the heart of this company from the start. Success in real estate is not always about numbers; for RPL, it’s about having a connected, diverse, smart, dedicated culture where customers old and new can expect best-in-class service.”

Entrenched in our communities

Residential Properties’ sponsorships over 2024 helped support an array of causes throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. From Arts Alive! and the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island to the Rhode Island Hospital Foundation and the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors® Have Heart campaign, we’ve been proud to be part of these important efforts through charitable giving and volunteering. Other involvement included but are not limited to: Barrington Little League, Barrington Youth Basketball, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, The Bristol Santa House, East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, Lincoln High School Athletics, Nayatt School PTO, NewportFILM, New Urban Arts, Providence Preservation Society, Providence Rotary Legends of Literacy Gala, Rhode Island PBS Foundation, Sakonnet Preservation Association, Sowams School PTO, Trinity Repertory Company, WaterFire Providence, and the Westport River Watershed Alliance.

Sally Lapides was also honored to be named to the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Foundation. As the state’s largest funder of nonprofits, the Foundation awarded a record $89 million in grants to more than 2,500 organizations in its previous year.

Agents across all RPL offices are passionate about their communities and are active participants in a variety of organizations. During the holiday season, agents across our footprint donated to Toys for Tots. RPL was also the Premier Sponsor of the Women’s Classic road race on October 13 benefitting Ronald McDonald House. A 5K run/3K walk, the event was begun to establish a quality race exclusively for women and to raise funds to support the House’s mission of providing a home-away-from-home for families of hospitalized children.

RPL’s Barrington office began “Project Snug Soles,” an ongoing sock drive in support of Amos House led by Sales Associate Karen Occhialini that collected over 200 pairs of socks for those in need. The office is an ongoing supporter of the Barrington Education Foundation, providing public school teachers and students opportunities to enrich the learning experience. This includes the annual Duck Race at Wood’s Pond, near the Peck Center Building, which RPL sponsored in October. The office is also an annual supporter of the Women’s Resource Center in Warren, which provides essential social services. Additionally, RPL sponsored Barrington’s Nayatt 5K and Hampden Meadows Tough Tiger adventure-based racecourse.

The Providence office and West Side office office sought to make lives better in and around the city by hosting a fundraiser for Crossroads RI, collecting 67 pairs of pajamas for Foster Forward, and volunteering at the Federal Hill House food pantry.

RPL VP of Corporate and Relocation Services Liz Messier has been a dedicated member of The Rotary Club of Providence for years. In 2024, she was selected as Rotarian of the Year, was given the prestigious Paul Harris Award, and was installed as First Vice President for the 2024-2025 term. Residential Properties has had a long, proud association with the Providence Rotary Club. RPL Broker Associate Holly Applegate is a former President of the chapter and her husband, RPL Sales Associate Bill Applegate, is the current Vice President. Messier has worked tirelessly in support of the organization and for children’s literacy in Rhode Island.

Driven and devoted to empowering others to achieve homeownership, agents from our East Greenwich and South County offices proudly participated in a Habitat for Humanity build in Hopkinton, RI.

The Cumberland office held a Back to School shoe drive for Casey’s Kicks last fall, partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island. They also participated in Adopt a Family to provide Christmas gifts for six children. Sales Associate Kaela Contrada-Ray founded Casey’s Kicks with the simple but powerful mission of providing children in need with the shoes they deserve. In 2024, through partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs across Rhode Island, Sojourner House in Providence, and local schools, Casey’s Kicks donated 235 pairs of shoes to children in need. In addition, Broker Associate Monica Sye has been the fundraiser coordinator for her son’s middle school in Attleboro for the past eight years and is also a board member for the Northern RI Board of Realtors, serving on various committees. Sales Associate Kim Horvath has had an ongoing association with Foster Forward, a program that helps children in foster care transition into adult life. Cumberland Broker Manager Ryan Antrop is the chair of the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island and sits on the executive board for the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts.

As Residential Properties looks forward to 2025, its vision remains clear: to continue delivering exceptional real estate experiences, fostering meaningful community connections, and driving progress through innovation. With exciting new projects and initiatives on the horizon, the company is poised to build on the past year’s accomplishments and set new benchmarks in the industry.

RPL wishes all of its clients, partners, and colleagues a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2025!

*Information based in whole or in part on data supplied by State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Based on information from State-Wide MLS as of January 2025.

