Independent Man to be removed from State House dome on Tuesday

For the 1st time in nearly 50 years, the Independent Man is scheduled to make his move from atop the State House dome on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The details:

The 900-lb statue will be secured by metal rigging and wrapped in material to protect it. Once crews have safely removed him from his damaged marble base, a 250-ton crane will take 5-7 mins to lower the Independent Man to the Smith Street side of the State House.

For the safety of both workers and public, no foot traffic will be allowed on the State House plaza. Helicopter and drone traffic over the State House will also be prohibited during this time — this will be enforced for the safety of those involved in this historic project.

The Independent Man statue, sculpted by George Brewster, was added to the dome of the State House in 1899. The statue is a bronze figure of a man holding a spear and standing on a pedestal with the word “Hope” inscribed on it. The “Independent Man” represents the independent spirit and freedom that Rhode Island is known for.

Stay tuned for an update later this week on a public unveiling of the statue inside the State House.

