Rhode Island FC Lands Breeze Airways as Front-of-Jersey Sponsor

Rhode Island FC, the Ocean State’s new professional USL Championship soccer club, has secured a national airline as its inaugural front-of-jersey sponsor ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season. Breeze Airways – which recently established an operating base at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport – signed a multi-year partnership with Rhode Island FC and will be the club’s exclusive airline partner. The club announced the multi-year partnership and unveiled its primary jersey during a press conference at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport.

“Rhode Island FC is committed to securing partnerships with exceptional companies and brands that share our commitment to the Rhode Island community. To this end, Breeze Airways is the perfect front-of-jersey sponsor for our Club that will help us on the pitch and off. We’re excited to partner with such a dynamic brand like Breeze, especially as we continue to build many important community initiatives around our Club and stadium,” said Rhode Island FC founder and chairman, Brett Johnson. “I am deeply thankful to the team at Breeze, at the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, and Visit Rhode Island for working with us on this landmark partnership. From the very beginning, we promised to be a club for all Rhode Island. I am proud that our team and our players will serve as ambassadors for the Ocean State.”

“As big fans of both soccer and Rhode Island, we have been waiting with bated breath for today’s reveal,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “We’re so proud of our new partnership with Rhode Island FC and seeing the Breeze logo on our very first sports jersey. As the US’ only Nice Low Cost Carrier, we’re so excited to go full Ted Lasso together! “Ted’s favorite word is ‘Believe’ and I believe this Seriously Nice partnership proves how dedicated Breeze is to becoming the hometown carrier of the Rhode Island community. We look forward to carrying soccer fans to and from the region and cheering on the team as they start their debut season this spring.”

Breeze flies nonstop to 15 destinations from Rhode Island International TF Green Airport, including the state’s only nonstop flight to the west coast.

Brett Johnson and other officials from Rhode Island FC were joined by Breeze Airways executives, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, officials from Rhode Island Commerce, the Airport Corporation, and the state’s tourism division. The club will unveil its secondary kit – also featuring Breeze Airways’ branding on the front – at a fan party later this evening in Pawtucket.

“Breeze Airways is an important and growing brand in Rhode Island and it is fitting that they will be connected with our state’s only independent professional sports team. It’s truly a winning combination that will promote tourism and everything our great state offers,” said Governor Dan McKee.

Rhode Island FC’s home jersey, dubbed the “Energy Jersey”, takes its design inspiration from the lightning bolt motif in RIFC’s branding.

Breeze joins Centreville Bank and Rhode Island Energy which had been previously announced as the right sleeve and upper back-of-jersey sponsors, respectively. Breeze is currently one of only two national or international airlines to have a presence on the front of an American men’s professional soccer team. The only other airline to serve as a front-of-jersey sponsor in American men’s soccer is Etihad Airways which sponsors New York City FC in MLS.

“The synergy between Breeze and Rhode Island FC could not be more ideal. They are Rhode Island’s airline, and we are a Club for All Rhode Island”, said Vicky Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer for Rhode Island FC. “To have a burgeoning, national brand like Breeze on the front of our inaugural jersey further validates that we are building a best-in-class club both on and off the pitch. And just as important, the Breeze brand looks absolutely amazing on our jerseys.”

Rhode Island FC will have a full kit reveal tonight at The Guild in Pawtucket, where Rhode Island FC fans will have the first chance to see and purchase the home and away jerseys, amplifying excitement for the club’s inaugural season. Members of the media are invited to attend.

Rhode Island FC will make its USL Championship debut in early March 2024 and will play its home matches during its inaugural season at Beirne Stadium at Bryant University while the state-of-the-art Stadium at Tidewater Landing is completed.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

