Intensifying Tropical Storm Henri Takes Aim At Northeastern United States

The National Weather Service is reporting that Tropical Storm Henri’s forecasted track has shifted significantly westward and is now targeting the northeast United States. Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane late this week or this weekend increasing the risk of storm surge, wind and rain impacts.

The National Hurricane Center has followed this westward shift in the models, and shifted the track of Henri 150 miles closer to the U.S. coastline during this weekend. The track no longer shows Henri going northeastward out to sea, but this remains a possibility.

Swells from Henri are expected to reach the northeastern United States by week’s end and continue through the weekend. The swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

developing…

