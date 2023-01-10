JAC Talk with Conor Moynihan Centering Disability: Art, Representation, and Disability Gain

The Jamestown Arts Center welcomes Conor Moynihan, RISD Museum’s Assistant Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs to speak on the subject of art and disability at the latest JAC Talk on Thursday, February 9 at 6pm.

Moynihan offers, “Disability is all around us, all the time. In my JAC Talk, I will discuss the ways disability has been represented in the arts and why representation matters.”

Moynihan will discuss what is gained by centering disability in art. He will introduce disability activists and scholars’ concepts and use examples of disability in art history. Bob Dilworth, retired professor and chair of the art department at the University of Rhode Island, will lead the Q&A portion of the evening.

JAC Talk is a regular program hosted by the JAC to bring together artists and creative minds to share their stories with the Jamestown community and beyond. Speakers include artists, authors, musicians, poets, writers, curators, designers and makers.

JAC Talks tickets are $10, JAC members $8. Past JAC Talks can be accessed here https://www. jamestownartcenter.org/ virtual-programs-and-studio- tours . Facilities are accessible.

