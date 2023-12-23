Jamestown Fire Department Mourns the Loss of Dedicated Veteran, Lt. Lewis W. Kitts

The Jamestown Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Lewis W. Kitts, a stalwart member of the department for over 40 years. Lt. Kitts’ unwavering commitment, distinguished service, and his profound dedication to both the department and the community leave an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Lt. Lewis W. Kitts, known for his exemplary service and class, was a cornerstone of the Jamestown Fire Department. For over four decades, he served with honor, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and community members alike. His legacy is one of selflessness, courage, and an unyielding commitment to the safety and well-being of others.

During this difficult time, the Jamestown Fire Department requests that the community keep Lt. Kitts’ immediate family, as well as his extended family within the department, in their thoughts and prayers. The loss of such a seasoned and dedicated firefighter is deeply felt, and the support of the community is a source of comfort for those who are grieving.

