Obituary: Daniel Patrick Cleary (2002-2023)

With great sadness we announce that Daniel Patrick Cleary, 21, tragically passed away on December 17, 2023 in Charlton, MA.

Daniel was born in Attleboro, MA on July 8, 2002 to his proud parents Sean and Jennifer (Connolly) Cleary. His brother Brendon couldn’t wait to be his protective older brother.

Daniel grew up in North Brookfield, MA and is a 2020 graduate of Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School where he studied carpentry. He has been proudly working as a carpenter for Dagostino Building & Remodeling where he started with his co-op training in high school and beyond. His love of animals drew him to Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield, MA where he volunteered for many years. Daniel was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hiking, working on his pickup truck and his cowboy boots.

His quick wit, infectious laugh, bright smile, constant caring and kindness left an impact on everyone he met.

Daniel is survived by his parents Sean and Jennifer currently of Newport, RI., his older brother Brendon Cleary who is serving in the U.S. Army as well as so many family and friends who love him and will miss him greatly.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time, while we process the sudden loss of our dear son and brother gone far too soon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel’s name can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield, MA by visiting www.secondchanceanimals.org. or to an animal rescue league of your choosing.

