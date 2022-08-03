Jamestown Police announce 32 cars were broken into early Tuesday morning

The Jamestown Police Department announced Tuesday that they received reports of multiple vehicles entered overnight throughout all areas of Jamestown.

As many as 32 vehicles have been illegally entered and cars keys stolen. In the early morning hours, officers encountered the suspects and engaged in a brief pursuit before they lost sight of the suspect vehicle. Residents are asked to check any security cameras they have from 12AM to 3AM. Please contact at 423-1212 or email dcarlino@jamestownri.net if you can help.

Residents are reminded to remove your keys and not leave your vehicles unlocked.

