Obituary: Remy Elizabeth Aull (1982-2024)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Remy Elizabeth Aull, a loving mother, daughter, and sister. Remy touched the lives of everyone she met with her warmth, generosity, and unwavering strength.

Remy was born in New York City on August 2, 1982, and moved with her proud parents to Middletown, RI, when she was just three months old. It was here that she grew up, surrounded by a community that became a cherished part of her life.

She attended Middletown schools, actively participating in a wide range of activities and sports throughout her youth and high school years. A fierce competitor, she swam for the YMCA Wahoos and later for the Middletown High School swim team. Remy also played travel hockey for Newport County Youth Hockey.

After graduating from high school, Remy attended Arizona State University before completing her studies in Criminal Justice at Johnson & Wales University. Following college, she moved to Philadelphia, where she worked as a paralegal. She returned to Rhode Island after the birth of her first child, Nevaeh, in 2006.

Upon moving back to Rhode Island, Remy pursued a career in fitness, becoming an integral part of the development of Aull Pilates & Movement Studio, which she co-founded with her mother. Remy was a certified Stott Pilates instructor as well as a John T. Barnes Myofascial Release (MFR) practitioner. While highly trained in both techniques, it was her intuition and creativity that made her a uniquely gifted and sought-after practitioner.

Remy will be most remembered for her kindness, compassion, and inclusivity. She was always caring and welcoming to those around her, making everyone feel seen and supported. In the last nine years of her life, she devoted herself to the love and care of her daughter, Elleona. A fierce advocate for Ellie, who has Aicardi Syndrome, Remy ensured her needs were met with dedication and love.

Remy leaves behind her three beautiful children: Nevaeh Downes, Cashman Downes, and Elleona Downes. She is also survived by her parents, Jim and Colleen Aull of Middletown; her siblings, Aoja Cashman of North Kingstown, RI, Joshua Aull of Dallas, TX, Matthew Aull of Portsmouth, RI, and Caitlin Rogers of Middletown, RI. Remy was preceded in death by her brother, Caleb Aull. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who will miss her deeply.

A celebration of Remy’s life will be held at a later date. Remy’s sudden passing has left her three children—Nevaeh, Cashman, and Elleona—in need of support. Funds raised will help cover living expenses, educational costs, and specialized care for Elleona. Every contribution helps. Please consider donating: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-remy-aulls-children-in-memory-of-a-loving-mother

Arrangements are by the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information, please visit https://www.oneillhayes.com/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

