Johnston man arrested for DUI after striking two Rhode Island State Police Cruisers

The Rhode Island State Police on Monday announced the arrest of Joseph L. Giudici, 40, of 7 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, RI, for DUI after a collision with two marked Rhode Island State Police cruisers on Saturday night, resulting in injuries to two Troopers.

Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, emphasized the commitment to road safety, stating, “Last year, the Rhode Island State Police made over 1,000 arrests for impaired driving, and we are working hard to make our roads safe for everyone on them, including our Troopers.” He expressed gratitude that the Troopers sustained only minor injuries and reminded drivers to drive sober and move over when emergency lights are present.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:14 AM on Route 6 West in Providence. Three marked cruisers were stopped in the left lane with their emergency lights activated, awaiting the arrival of Department of Transportation (DOT) Trucks to assist with cleaning road debris from an earlier collision. Mr. Giudici struck one cruiser in a side-swipe manner and continued to collide with a second cruiser. The collision caused serious damage to both cruisers and Mr. Giudici’s vehicle.

Both Troopers were treated on the scene by Providence Rescue and subsequently transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries and were released. Mr. Giudici was also treated on the scene and later transported to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation at the scene and at the hospital revealed signs of impairment in Mr. Giudici, leading to his consent for a blood test. He faces charges of Driving Under the Influence (BAC Unknown – Blood test result pending), Driving to Endanger Resulting in Personal Injuries (2 Counts), and Reckless Driving. Mr. Giudici is scheduled to appear in 6th District Court on February 1, 2024. The collision underscores the importance of responsible driving and the potential consequences of impaired driving on road safety.

