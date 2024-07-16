July Lectures at the Newport Mansions Illuminate Renewal at The Frick, The Life and Work of Jules Allard

In a momentous occasion marking its first major overhaul in nearly a century, The Frick Collection, an esteemed bastion of art in New York City, is set to undergo a sweeping renewal.

Scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rosecliff, Ian Wardropper, director of The Frick, will unveil the ambitious plans in a lecture titled “The Frick Renewed.” Wardropper, widely regarded as one of America’s foremost museum directors, will outline the institution’s revitalization efforts. Enhanced infrastructure, improved accessibility, and expansive new spaces dedicated to exhibitions, conservation, and education are poised to reshape The Frick’s role in catering to 21st-century audiences. Central to Wardropper’s presentation will be insights into the meticulous refurbishment of the original 1914 Carrère and Hastings mansion, alongside the 1935 John Russell Pope addition.

For those seeking further details or wishing to attend, additional information can be found at www.newportmansions.org/events/the-frick-renewed.

In a separate event on Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m., Curatorial Fellow Ben Bowery will delve into the captivating legacy of Gilded Age designer Jules Allard in a lecture titled “Decoding Gilded Age Designer Jules Allard,” hosted at Rosecliff.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, custodian of the largest collection of Allard’s works, will spotlight the Parisian-born designer whose opulent creations left an indelible mark on the aesthetic landscape of Newport and New York’s Gilded Age elite. Despite his significant influence, Allard’s contributions have largely evaded scholarly scrutiny until now. Bowery’s lecture promises to illuminate Allard’s life, his creative oeuvre, and shed light on his artistic processes.

For those interested in attending Bowery’s lecture or discovering more about Jules Allard, registration details can be found at https://www.newportmansions.org/events/decoding-gilded-age-designer-jules-allard.

