KATE LEONARD SELLS TWO SIGNIFICANT BELLEVUE-AREA PROPERTIES IN NEWPORT

Lila Delman Compass announced two significant sales in Newport’s Bellevue Avenue neighborhood. 529 Bellevue Avenue sold for $6,600,000 and ‘Clover Patch’, 31 Bowery Street, sold for $5,200,000. Kate Leonard, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate, represented the seller in both of these transactions. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, both sales rank within Newport’s top ten sales year-to-date. Lila Delman Compass is proud to have participated in seven of these top ten transactions.

“This has been a banner year for Newport’s real estate market, along with many other areas in the country”, commented Kate Leonard. “I feel fortunate to be able to use my knowledge and skills to bring these transaction through to fruition. Knowing that my clients are pleased brings me personal satisfaction. I thank all who have chosen me as their Realtor®.”

Kate Leonard has had an extremely accomplished year, ranking as one of Newport’s top five agents with over $22,000,000 in sales volume, year-to-date. In addition to these two significant sales, Leonard recently sold Newport’s ‘Tree House’, 708 Bellevue Avenue, for $4,700,000. Kate’s extensive knowledge of city zoning ordinances, permitting, planning, regulation, the historic district, and her expert familiarity with the diverse neighborhoods throughout Newport and Aquidneck Island proves to be extremely advantageous for her clients.

529 Bellevue Avenue sits among other historic estates as though it always stood in the landscape of its surrounding neighbors. This completely restored French Chateau combines elegance with modern technology, paired with the highest quality materials. Upon entering the grand foyer adorned with European herringbone floors, you will find a music room to the left and beautiful library with a fireplace to the right. The gourmet kitchen has soaring 23 foot ceilings that flow gracefully to a dining area, spacious living room with fireplace, and family room that is flooded with natural light from a wall of French doors. The first floor also includes two powder rooms, an elevator, and one of two primary bedroom suites. The second floor includes the second primary bedroom suite, three additional spacious en-suite bedrooms, and a large laundry room. This private gated estate also offers a heated 2-car garage with an electric charging station.

‘Clover Patch’, a unique property built in 1855, is a true family compound for those wishing to enjoy privacy with family and guests yet the convenience of being within walking distance to Bellevue Avenue, Thames Street, and a plethora of restaurants and shops. Sited on 1.31 acres of land, the sprawling park-like grounds have received awards for the property’s specimen trees and gardens. The estate has a total of 11 bedrooms and 9 full and one half bathrooms. Comprised of a main house with guest wing, a guest house, heated greenhouses, and pool there is ample space for everyone. ‘Clover Patch’ has been lovingly maintained and offers an opportunity to not only enjoy a private sanctuary but the opportunity to house family, guests, or staff.

