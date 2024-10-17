Michael J. Sweeney of Residential Properties Ltd. Completes $1.155 Million Sale of Eco-Friendly Middletown Bungalow

Residential Properties Ltd. has announced the sale of 151 Ellery Avenue in Middletown for $1,155,000. Representing the buyer in this transaction was Michael J. Sweeney, Sales Associate with The Sweeney Advisory Group, a division of Residential Properties Ltd.

The property, a circa-1900 Bungalow located in the desirable Easton’s Point neighborhood, has been meticulously renovated by a master craftsman. The single-level, two-bedroom, two-bath home blends historic charm with modern eco-friendly features, including solar panels for sustainable living. Inside, the home offers a spacious open floor plan, with a custom-designed kitchen that flows into a comfortable living room. Radiant heating throughout adds to the home’s appeal, making it ideal for New England winters.

In addition to its interior features, the property boasts a stone patio equipped with an outdoor fireplace and shower, ideal for enjoying coastal living. Its proximity to local beaches and restaurants further enhances the allure for buyers seeking both tranquility and convenience.

Michael J. Sweeney and The Sweeney Advisory Group bring a blend of boutique service and large-firm resources to their clients, offering personalized market knowledge and strategic advice. Led by Sweeney, with Ali Bazar as Director of Operations and Christina Rosciti as Senior Associate, the group specializes in representing buyers, sellers, investors, and developers seeking unique real estate opportunities. Their reputation has earned them a place on the prestigious Wall Street Journal/RealTrends Verified list of top real estate professionals nationwide.

Sweeney, who has been recognized with numerous accolades—including the RI Monthly Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award and the Greater Providence Board of Realtors Circle of Excellence Platinum Plus Award for five consecutive years—ranks in the top 1.5% of agents nationwide.

For more information about The Sweeney Advisory Group, visit SweeneyAdvisory.com.

