Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 53 to 47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, making her the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice in U.S. History.

All 50 Senate Democrats voted for Jackson’s confirmation. Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the only three republicans to vote for her confirmation.

BREAKING: Applause breaks out in Senate chamber as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman ever confirmed to sit on the nation’s highest court. https://t.co/EvvheYil09 pic.twitter.com/HRA8dOUsqA — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2022

“This is one of the great moments of American history,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said prior to the historic vote. “Today we are taking a giant, bold and important step on the well-trodden path to fulfilling our country’s founding promise. This is a great moment for Judge Jackson but it is an even greater moment for America as we rise to a more perfect union.”

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01), senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, today applauded the Senate vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.



“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s demonstrated commitment to justice and the Constitution and her varied and extensive experience make her extraordinarily well qualified to be our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice. Her previous experience on the U.S. Sentencing Commission and as a federal public defender are a welcome addition to the Court. Having worked with and for some of the most disadvantaged members of our community, Judge Jackson has valuable and significant insights into our justice system that will provide an important perspective. Her historic confirmation as the nation’s first Black woman to serve on the Court is long overdue and I look forward to seeing her sworn in.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!