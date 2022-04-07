Obituary: George Thomas Warner III (1941 – 2022)

George Thomas Warner III, age 80, passed away on March 31, 2022 at the Dawn Hill Home for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Bristol, R.I.

Born in Newport, November 6, 1941, George was the son of the late George Thomas Warner Jr. and Lillian (Norlin) Warner.

George is survived by his siblings, Jill Warner Ragland and husband Bill of Maine, Claire Warner of Washington State and Michael Warner and wife Barbara of Newport. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his dear friend Sister Lisette Michaud.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Jack Warner and Mary Agnes Warner, nephew David Ragland and grandniece Gabriella Silvia.

In his early years George was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed many scout outings and activities at Camp Yawgoog in Hopkinton, R.I.

In 1952, George became the first student in Rhode Island to attend school via a two way communication system between his home and Sheffield Elementary School, through the support of the Kiwanis Club and New England Telephone and Telegraph Company.

In his high school years, George attended the Underwood School in Newport, a school for children with special needs. His mother Lillian was one of several parents instrumental in the establishment of the school.

George was an aficionado of Jazz music and possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of that musical genre. Over the years, George attended many Newport Jazz Festivals and other concerts throughout New England. He was also a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.

George’s other passion was his love of children. He loved visits with the children of his siblings, relatives and friends.

George had a deep faith in God and was a devout Catholic.

He was a person who truly cared about people. His positive outlook on life was an inspiration to many. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He would do anything for anyone within his capability. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 10 from 1-3 pm at the Memorial Funeral Home at 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of George T. Warner III.

