KIRA GREENE OF COMPASS SELLS CLASSIC EAST GREENWICH HOME FOR $1,060,000

Compass announced Tuesday the sale of 1 Russell Way in East Greenwich for $1,060,000. The property closed for $71,000 over asking price. Kira Greene, Founding Agent of Compass Providence, represented the Seller in this transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale ever recorded in East Greenwich’s Executive Estates.

Year to date, Kira Greene ranks as the #4 Individual Agent in Rhode Island, based on closed sales volume. Her success in Rhode Island’s luxury market is exemplified by the 14 $1M+ properties she has sold / placed under agreement this year. In 2022, Kira closed over $60M+ in sales volume, leading to her recognition by RealTrends as part of the top 1.5% of Agents Nationwide.

Traditional charm meets contemporary flair in this gracious East Greenwich brick colonial. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious floor plan that is thoughtfully designed to cater to today’s modern living.

