12 Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Did you wait till the last minute again? Don’t worry, here are a few quick and easy costumes that you can put together with what’s around your pad.

Some tighty whities, socks and a button-down and suddenly you’re Tom Cruise in Risky Business.

2. Don’t want to be Tom? Then throw on some glasses and moccasin boots and now you’re Walter White! (leave the gun at home, Rambo)

3. If you don’t have any of that, you could always go as an underwear model. (Bonus points if you weigh over 275lbs)

4. or you could just go as a “night in”

5. Have a red bandana? Well now you’re Rosie the Riveter

6. God’s Gift to Women, anyone?

7. Make your own VIP line. Best way to meet girls. Guaranteed!

8. One for the nerds

9. Just lay your cards on the table as a one night stand. It will be much less awkward in the am.

10. Your sibling doesn’t have a costume either?

11. If you’re super lazy.

12. by the way, slutty whatever always works well!

So whatever or whoever you end up going as, Happy Halloween!

and don’t drink and drive.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!