Lauren Carson Announces Re-Election Bid for Rhode Island House District 75

Rhode Island State House Representative Lauren Carson has announced her intention to run for re-election for her seat representing Newport in House District 75. Carson, first elected in 2014, has been an active participant in legislative matters concerning the environment, small business, tourism, government transparency, aging issues, and constituent services.

“I consider serving the people of Newport my highest priority,” Carson stated. “Whether it’s helping someone settle a tax claim or a question with the Department of Motor Vehicles, I am always available to help. I also interface with the Newport City Council for state-level needs. During this 2024 session, I worked closer than ever with the Council to pass bills bringing new dollars to Newport to invest in our infrastructure and climate resilience.”

Carson has made climate action a focal point of her legislative work. Notable initiatives include sponsoring a 2017 law that mandates education on flooding and sea rise for local planning board members and creating a unified statewide application process for solar panel permitting. In 2021, she sponsored the Act on Climate, setting enforceable climate emissions reduction mandates. Carson also organizes the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to engage residents in policy discussions related to climate action. Additionally, she collaborates with the Tree and Open Space Commission on regulating utility tree trimming and coordinates with the Waterfront Commission on managing houseboats in Newport harbor.

Since 2023, Carson has spearheaded statewide studies on aging policies and the impacts of short-term rentals, chairing two House Study Commissions dedicated to these issues. She also serves on the House Internet, Small Business and Oversight Committees, where she chairs the Sub-Committee on Arts, Tourism, and Recreation, and she is the Vice-Chair of the House Environment Committee.

Reflecting on her tenure, Carson said, “I have done my best to represent Newport honestly and transparently. I take this responsibility very seriously. I promise to continue my tradition of holding constituent meetings throughout the district. I promise to be available, to respond to your needs, and I promise to govern thoughtfully and honestly.”

Carson holds a master’s degree in history (2008) and a Master of Business degree (1992) from the University of Rhode Island. She earned a BA in Sociology from Ramapo College in 1976 and graduated from Benedictine Academy in New Jersey. Born on February 26, 1954, Carson is the mother of one son, Andrew, and has lived in Newport for over thirty years.

