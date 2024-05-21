Newport Massage Therapist Gets License Suspended for Inappropriate Conduct

Patrick McGirr, a massage therapist who has been practicing in Rhode Island since 2002, recently had his license suspended after being accused of inappropriate behavior with a patient.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) received a complaint on April 25, 2024, about an incident that took place on April 18, 2024. The complaint stated that McGirr inappropriately groped and tweaked the nipples of a client during a massage at Bellevue Massage and Bodyworks in Newport.

After investigating, RIDOH found enough evidence to believe that McGirr’s actions violated state laws governing massage therapy. They decided that immediate action was needed to protect the public, leading to the suspension of McGirr’s license.

RIDOH has ordered a hearing to be scheduled within 90 days, where further actions could be taken, such as extending the suspension or even revoking his license permanently.

