Letter to the Editor: Why Newport Needs David Quiroa in the State Senate

We need David Quiroa as State Senator for Newport and Jamestown. A Newport resident for 36 years, David has raised five children here and is an active communicant of St. Joseph’s Church. His career began in Newport’s hospitality industry at beloved establishments like the White Horse Tavern, The Black Pearl, and Sardella’s, as well as the New York Yacht Club, making him a well-rooted member of our community who understands the issues facing its residents.

With a commitment to reaching the Latino community, David has dedicated his career to human services. He served as the Director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and currently works as the Assistant Director of Senior Services for Cranston, RI—a role he has held for over 20 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, David also led the Food Security Program for much of Rhode Island, delivering 5,000 meals a week to homebound seniors.

David’s extensive experience as a leader, community advocate, and humanitarian sets him apart. We need representatives who are deeply invested in working for the people and families of Newport and Jamestown. David Quiroa will bring sound decision-making and a commitment to service to the State Senate, representing our community with integrity.

As Chairwoman of the Newport Republican City Committee, I endorse David Quiroa for State Senate in District 13.

Signed,

Tara Higgins

Chair, Newport Republican City Committee

