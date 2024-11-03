Obituary: Thomas J. Blisko (1945-2024)

Thomas John Blisko, 79, of Tiverton, RI, passed away at home on October 28, 2024.

Thomas was born in Newport, RI, to the late Thomas G. and Elizabeth H. (Schenkel) Blisko. He grew up on the Aquidneck Island area.

Thomas honorably served in the U.S. Army. His time in the service brought him around the world; he had traveled to at least 10 different countries, deeply exploring Europe. He was stationed in Germany during his time in the service.

Thomas was an avid biker, he did a lot of traveling on his 10-speed. He was a collector, he enjoyed going to antique shows, auctions, and flea markets.

Tom enjoyed the last years of his life with his newfound family who genuinely loved and cared for him deeply. And also referred to him as “nutty old man.”

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Thomas’s name to the RI Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809.

