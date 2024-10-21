Letter to the Editor: Reject Mayor Khamsyvoravong, Councilor Aramli, Newport’s $98 Million Bond, and Sale of Easton’s Beach

To the Editor:

This is my second plea to the taxpayers of Newport to reject the leadership of Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong and his sidekick, Councilor Mark Aramli when casting your vote. These are the same officials who brazenly disregarded our City Charter to appoint an unqualified City Manager, rewarding him with a $35,000 raise before he had even parked his car at City Hall. Now, these so-called financial experts are not only pushing to sell Easton’s Beach but are asking us to approve a staggering $98 million bond—funds that will be overseen by the same unqualified individual.

The situation raises a serious question of trust. These decisions come from councilmembers who have yet to complete a full term but already appear enamored with their own reflection. I believe Newport needs repairs, and many projects listed in the bond are necessary. However, each project deserves individual consideration, with specific dollar amounts clearly laid out and voted on separately. Handing $98 million to the City Manager without clear oversight is a dangerous gamble—one I urge Newport residents not to take.

Vote NO on the bond. And when you see the Mayor and Amari on the ballot, remember: they seem more interested in their own agendas than the needs of Newport.

Sincerely,

Jack Milburn

Newport

